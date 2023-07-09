Rapid City man looking to grow strongman community

Claymore has been competing in strongman competitions since 2017
Colin Claymore, Rapid City Strongman
Colin Claymore, Rapid City Strongman(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Colin Claymore is an active member of the Black Hills’ strongman community and is excited about welcoming newcomers to the sport. Ben Burns spoke to Claymore about the welcoming nature of strongman competitions, and why it takes a lot more than just strength to come out on top.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Man accused of murder enters pleas
The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Most car break-ins occur at night.
Pennington County sees increase in break-ins

Latest News

Prospector Challenge Barrel Racing
Barrel racers young and old compete at Prospector Challenge
7-7 bh speedway racing
Top drivers deliver on Pack The Stands Night
7-7 rodeo
Wall hosting annual Celebration Rodeo
7-7 black hills rapids
Black Hills Rapids soccer club going strong