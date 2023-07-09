Hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight’s lows will be mainly in the 50s. However, some locations could hold on to the 60s. Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds and northerly winds becoming southerly around midnight.

Tomorrow, temperatures will quickly warm up to highs in the 80s to 90s with some areas getting close to 95. Mostly sunny skies will likely fill with clouds by the afternoon as the chance for isolated thunderstorms will increase throughout the day. Western South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana will be under a Marginal or a 1 out of 5 risk. With the latest model runs it seems like thunderstorms will have some difficulty triggering as cap and low-level shear are not favorable, the current time frame will be 3 pm to 11 pm. The main threats will be gusty winds along with small hail.

Temperatures will start to cool for Tuesday highs will remain in the low to high 80s with another chance for thunderstorms. A chance to slight chance for isolated thunderstorms will be in place every day as we head into next weekend however plenty of sun is still in the forecast. Temperatures will return to below the seasonable average by Friday.

