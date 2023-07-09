Barrel racers young and old compete at Prospector Challenge

Final weekend of annual summer series
Prospector Challenge Barrel Racing
Prospector Challenge Barrel Racing(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Prospector Challenge is all about giving barrel racers and pole benders in the region a chance to gain experience and earn some time in the spotlight. On Saturday, a handful of cowgirls showed off their skills on day two of the series’ final weekend. Ben Burns highlights some of the top riders of the day.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Man accused of murder enters pleas
The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Most car break-ins occur at night.
Pennington County sees increase in break-ins

Latest News

7-7 bh speedway racing
Top drivers deliver on Pack The Stands Night
7-7 rodeo
Wall hosting annual Celebration Rodeo
7-7 black hills rapids
Black Hills Rapids soccer club going strong
7-6 Big ol fish
Big Ol’ Fish-Ron Koth