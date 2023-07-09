Barrel racers young and old compete at Prospector Challenge
Final weekend of annual summer series
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Prospector Challenge is all about giving barrel racers and pole benders in the region a chance to gain experience and earn some time in the spotlight. On Saturday, a handful of cowgirls showed off their skills on day two of the series’ final weekend. Ben Burns highlights some of the top riders of the day.
