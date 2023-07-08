Put your strength to the test and join “Deadlifts for DAV” fitness challenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Veterans have multiple obstacles to deal with on a daily basis from dealing with life-changing injuries to finding housing to securing jobs, through your support of the Superior Nutrition “Deadlifts for DAV” fitness challenge you can make a difference in their lives. On Saturday, July 15 starting at 11 a.m. you can show your appreciation for our hometown heroes and participate in the “Deadlifts for DAV” competition that might help a veteran overcome the odds.

Brandon Perce and Andrew Vanderpoel from Superior Nutrition say the “Deadlifts for DAV” competition will be a day filled with fitness fun but most importantly to have our veterans feel appreciated because of the struggles they face, “100% of our proceeds will be dedicated to the DAV organization and not only will there be a deadlift competition for charity but there will also be a DJ, food trucks and local businesses attending as well with giveaways and more, all for a great cause, DAV”.

Perce and Vanderpoel say there will be different weight classes for males and females in the deadlift competition with winners for each weight class. The event is free to attend and Perce says even if you are not participating in the competition just come out and show their support. T-shirts will be available for purchase either at Superior Nutrition or at the Deadlifts fundraiser. The event will be in the parking lot of the Rapid City location of Superior Nutrition, 651 North Creek Drive.

