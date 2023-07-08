The Journey Museum hosts free Native art show

The Native POP: People of the Plains, is hosting their two-day art show which is an indigenous fine arts and cultural celebration.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Native POP: People of the Plains is a free event hosted Saturday and Sunday at the Journey Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every spring there is an open call to artists to be featured in the show.

This year, Native POP will showcase nearly 40 artists.

“This is the 11th year, and there are no indigenous art markets in the region besides Red Cloud. So, we feel it’s important to be represented in our area,” said Lafawn Janis, executive director of Native POP: People of the Plains.

On Saturday, there will be local indigenous musicians who will play at Murphys in downtown Rapid City from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will also be a brunch hosted at Aby’s on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

