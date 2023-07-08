Boesem pleads not guilty

Boesem pleads not guilty to second-degree murder charge.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 31-year-old Vincent Boesem pleads not guilty to second-degree murder today in federal court in Rapid City.

Boesem is accused of killing Merle Good Voice Flue by blunt force trauma in July of last year near Oglala.

Boesem is being held in the Pennington County Jail pending a continued detention hearing set for next Wednesday.

He faces a potential life sentence if he’s convicted on the murder charge.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Rapid City police officer declared justified in the recent shooting of a man in Star Village.
Jackley releases review on Star Village officer involved shooting
Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Man accused of murder enters pleas
DDI pic
Rapid City welcomes it’s first diverging diamond interchange

Latest News

Friday will have an artist award reception.
The Journey Museum hosts free Native art show
Strider Bike Company in Rapid City, SD
Non-profit organization hopes to make international trade easier for Rushmore state businesses
Most car break-ins occur at night.
Pennington County sees increase in break-ins
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism has ended