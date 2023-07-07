Turning much warmer as we head into next week.

Rapid CIty 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, drier northerly winds will limit thunderstorm development in western South Dakota, but one or two storms could still form this afternoon.

Tomorrow, southeast winds bring moisture back to the region, so there might be an uptick in storms, but nothing widespread. Temperatures will continue to be below normal through Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure builds north into the northern Rockies and plains Sunday and early next week. Much warmer and drier conditions can be expected, with 80s likely Sunday through Tuesday. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s ... finally feeling like July.

