Stormy Saturday. Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Sunday Through Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight we will see storms die down. Some places drop into the low 50s, while others stay into the mid 50s overnight tonight. Partly cloudy skies expected for everyone. Tomorrow, we start off with mostly sunny skies. Those skies wont last too long as some thunderstorms start to develop into the afternoon. Some of these storms may contain some large hail or damaging winds. Those storms keep our temperatures down in the 70s for most of the day.

Sunday, sunshine is finally back for an entire day. No storms are in the forecast for the latter part of the weekend. High temperatures climb into the 80s for most. The Hills will most likely stay in the upper 70s on Sunday. Monday, dry conditions stick around with sunny skies. We warm up to the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Tuesday, mostly sunny skies continue but an isolated storm in the afternoon cannot be ruled out. High temperatures Tuesday in the low 80s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will stick around but a sporadic thunderstorm cannot be totally ruled out of the picture. Highs in the low 80s. Thursday is looking like a repeat of Tuesday with low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Friday, we end the week with partly sunny skies and temperatures staying in the low 80s with a sporadic storm not being able to be ruled out.

