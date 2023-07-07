Rapid City Regional Airport appeals to motorcycle riders flying into town

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings together bikers from all over the world.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:17 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the world’s largest motorcycle rally fast approaching, the Rapid City Regional Airport is finding different ways to cater to Black Hills visitors

Rapid City Regional is one of only four airports in the U.S. that allows visitors to rent motorcycles. This is the second year that the airport has been running this service, and Megan Johnson, marketing manager for the airport, says that they have seen a steady increase in reservations for motorcycle rentals.

“So we noticed a trend of visitors wanting to tour the black hills on motorcycle, and we thought this was a great opportunity to provide an additional service to guests. So we’ve partnered with Eagle Rider, the largest motorcycle rental company in the United States, to provide rentals right from the terminal,” said Johnson.

Visitors are able to rent the bikes from July through August. The airport also offers a separate parking lot for visitors who chose to ship their bikes.

