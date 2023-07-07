Rapid City construction continues to boom

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In June, Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 249 building permits. So far this year, the City has issued 1,353 building permits, surpassing $215.9 million dollars in valuation for the first half of the year.

June’s permit valuation was the second-highest June total in six years, largely due to four issued permits with a value of more than $1 million each.

“We’re seeing probably fewer building permits number-wise, but we’re seeing higher value, so what does that mean? That means that we’re seeing more apartment complexes being built larger projects, so higher value type permits that are coming in because they’re they’re bigger projects,” said Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says that this year’s building permits for single-family homes and apartment complexes remain strong.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
The NDN-led protest aimed to spread awareness about what they said was the mistreatment of the...
Native American activists protest injustices, demand reform
Rapid City police officer declared justified in the recent shooting of a man in Star Village.
Jackley releases review on Star Village officer involved shooting
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
State prison offender passes away in prison

Latest News

Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Man accused of murder enters pleas
City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Rapid City seeks organizations for community development grants
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
The $25,000 dollar donation will help OneHeart continue to provide services for those in nee.
Rapid City non-profit surprised with donation