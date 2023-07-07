Man accused of murder enters pleas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with with the alternative first and second degree murder was arraigned in court Thursday.

Duane Sierra, 21, is charged with killing 26-year-old Serena Spider in May of 2023.

The two charges are in the alternative, meaning Sierra can only be charged with one or the other. Sierra pleaded not guilty to both charges

If convicted of first degree murder, he could face the death penalty. He faces life in prison if found guilty of second degree murder.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

