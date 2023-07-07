How one highway repair could cost lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A highway repair scheduled for next summer is creating concern today among business owners. They say emergency response times will be increased as a result.

Every year rescue crews are called to Pactola Reservoir. When these calls happen, people in danger are relying on quick responses from emergency services. But a plan to repair Highway 385, specifically the stretch that runs along Pactola Reservoir, has some people concerned.

“I think we have the best dive rescue team in the state of South Dakota but if you close that road you no longer have a dive rescue team, you just have a dive recovery team,” said Dan Fisher, the owner of Pactola Marina.

Fisher says he isn’t opposed to the construction, just the time frame when it’s taking place.

“Well right now it’s a three-year project and I think the obvious solution is just needs to be a longer project and you need to in months that they’re not busy. There’s no reason that you can’t go from late September and start working then or start early in April, start earlier in the days. There’s a lot of options,” said Fisher.

Despite what Fisher calls a lack of communication between business owners and emergency services, The Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says concerns are being addressed.

“The Department of Transportation has sponsored two meetings to the point that we’ve been involved in and then we will have a further meeting that will go into specific details and involve different agencies that are impacted by this,” said Harvey.

Harvey says more information will be coming in the next couple of months.

