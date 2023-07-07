Calling all Trikers to the Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 9th annual Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally will be roaring into town for its five-day event at the Deadwood Event Complex starting on Sunday, July 9. The rally also known as the “D3WR” is an event with the goal to bring three-wheelers, also known as trikes, to Deadwood and the Black Hills Region. Event organizer Michael Gustafson says, “this event will feature daily destination rides and filled with plenty of activities for all attendees.” Gustafson says the days consists of Destination rides and specific activities designed to encompass the entire Black Hills Region allowing time to visit iconic attractions such as Crazy Horse Memorial, Mount Rushmore and Devils Tower. Maps are provided to riders so they can experience with confidence the beauty of Spearfish Canyon, Vanocker Canyon, Needles Highway, Iron Mountain Road and Custer State Park.

Those who are looking to join in on the fun for this five-day event can’t miss “The Trike Show n’ Shine”, the “Will Bill Me” Scavenger Hunt and the Night Trike Parade all based in downtown historic Deadwood. Those in attendance should look for the 3 Wheeler Central large tent located within the DEC where registrants can come, relax, and visit with the other trikers.

Gustafson says Sunday will start early at 11 a.m. with registration and Vendor Poker Run followed by a ‘Meet & Greet” social with live music and prizes. Each day will end at 10 p.m. There will be a watermelon feed, parades, a VFW pancake fundraiser, and a homemade pie & ice cream fundraiser. Complementary bottled water is always available and alcoholic beverages can be purchased at various times during the day.

Each day is filled with plenty of events so prepare to bring your walking shoes. Deadwood Event Complex is located at 15 76th Drive, Deadwood.

