Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures return today on the heels of southeast winds. These winds will also bring in more low level moisture. These elements, combined will bring a chance of severe storms later today and tonight. Large hail will be the main threat. The best chance of storms will be after 2pm.

Isolated storms could form Friday, but the airmass will be a bit drier and more stable so not many storms are expected. However, one more round of storms, some severe will develop Saturday.

Finally, a ridge aloft builds into the northern plains early next week, bringing a few days of July-like weather with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.