Storms Continue in the Forecast; Sunshine In Store Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Some strong to severe storms impact Western South Dakota and North eastern Wyoming tonight. We will see storms start to die off around 2:00 AM with a few clouds sticking around Friday morning. Tonight we see temperatures in the mid 50s in Rapid City. Temperatures climb into the 70s with isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Saturday we see thunderstorms become more scattered throughout the day. There is another risk for some of these storms to go severe in the afternoon. Hail is looking to be the main concern. Temperatures on Saturday warm up into the 70s once again.

Sunday, sunny skies finally return for the entirety of the day. This means warmer temperatures start to work their way in. Hight temperatures around 80 degrees are expected throughout the Black Hills and in Rapid City. Monday, sunny skies stick around with temperatures climbing even higher into the mid to upper 80s in Rapid City. Tuesday, we see an increase in clouds which will help our temperatures stay in the low 80s in the afternoon. Wednesday, mostly sunny skies stick around but some afternoon thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, keeping our temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.