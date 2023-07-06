Rapid City welcomes it’s first diverging diamond interchange

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the population of South Dakota continues to grow so does the need for infrastructure to accommodate the growth.

Wednesday, July 5, South Dakota’s first diverging diamond interchange officially opened.

Drivers exiting onto the Interstate from LaCrosse Street may notice they aren’t crossing traffic. That’s thanks to the diverging diamond interchange (DDI). The design allows for a lane to be dedicated to highway entry and exit, meaning drivers will be stopping less.

“It’s pretty amazing when you drive across it the way it simplifies and speeds up the traffic flow and also the least impact on surrounding business owners so that’s a key component to this all,” said Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Rhoden says this change is not only better for traffic but cheaper to build than other solutions. He went on to say the DDI accounts for expected population growth over the next few years.

“We’re projected to grow the traffic count on this is projected to grow by fifty percent in the next ten years so we need to invest continually in South Dakota and infrastructure and this is the first diverging diamond project in the State,” said Rhoden

Senator John Thune says projects like this encourage community development as a whole

“In the long run, you want to see a community that is an attractive place to work, to live, to raise families, and to invest. Investments in infrastructure like the DDI here at Lacrosse St. and Interstate 90 is really key to that,” Thune.

The interchange has been open since May and there have been no reported accidents or congestion issues thus far.

