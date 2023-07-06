Protected bird family appear safe after firework show

A family of ospreys appears safe after the holiday.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have an update to a story from Monday, a protected bird that found itself too close to a fireworks show in Rapid City.

Ospreys have been federally protected since the 1970′s, and one family of birds has a nest on the Executive Golf Course by Founders Park.

The firework shows at the golf course caused some challenges for the birds, as they could have been hit, or the babies could have fallen out of the nest.

However, after checking on the birds Wednesday, we learned they are safe, not injured, and to our knowledge, the baby birds are still in the nest.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
NDN Collective president accused of assault from 2022
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
The NDN-led protest aimed to spread awareness about what they said was the mistreatment of the...
Native American activists protest injustices, demand reform

Latest News

The number of off-road vehicles permits has doubled in recent years
Lower level of building
Lack of building permit concerns Spearfish flood victims
DDI pic
Rapid City welcomes it’s first diverging diamond interchange
Firework fire extinguish
Rapid City Fire Department had a busy 4th of July