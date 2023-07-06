Protected bird family appear safe after firework show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have an update to a story from Monday, a protected bird that found itself too close to a fireworks show in Rapid City.

Ospreys have been federally protected since the 1970′s, and one family of birds has a nest on the Executive Golf Course by Founders Park.

The firework shows at the golf course caused some challenges for the birds, as they could have been hit, or the babies could have fallen out of the nest.

However, after checking on the birds Wednesday, we learned they are safe, not injured, and to our knowledge, the baby birds are still in the nest.

