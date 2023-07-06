The number of off-road vehicles permits has doubled in recent years

As the number of motorists in the Black Hills continues to grow, there are increasing environmental concerns regarding the long-term impact on the environment.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With it being the mid-summer season, it’s important to know that off-highway vehicles have to have either a seven-day, annual, or commercial permit. With thousands of motorists traveling through the Black Hills each year, the number of vehicles on the roads steadily increases.

According to the Black Hills National Forest Superintendent, the number of permits has doubled since 2018. However, as the number of motorists in the Black Hills continues to grow, there are increasing environmental concerns regarding the long-term impact on the environment and the pathways they traverse.

”To go into any of the designated trails you do need to have your permitting sticker on your machine posted in a spot visible. Our machines are already legal and ready to go. So everything’s taken care of we take care of that on our end. But if you’re bringing your personal machine now we need to make sure you’re legal for the system,” said Spearfish Canyon Lodge Sports manager Jason Hippen.

For interest in a permit, visit the nearest ranger station, gas station, Spearfish Canyon Lodge, or Game, Fish & Parks.

