Mixology at Home - Birthday Cake Cocktail

For a friend or yourself, this is a real birthday treat.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you have a friend or significant other whose birthday is coming up, you might want to surprise them with a special drink.

But you do a search for specialty drinks, and you get recipes with hard-to-find ingredients, too many steps, and those god-awful layered things.

So, here’s a birthday cake cocktail, with sprinkles, that should be easy to make with ingredients you can find locally. Simple and, this you will like, sweet. This is a good Mixology at Home drink.

Good specialty cocktails can be difficult to find. You do a search for specialty drinks, and you get recipes with hard-to-find ingredients, too many steps, and those god-awful layered things. They look nice, great for those social media pix, but god-awful to make and drink.

One caveat though … the honey could be a little of a mess so be careful rimming the glass.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz whipped cream vodka (you can use marshmallow or vanilla vodka as well. There also is cake vodka, if you can find it.)
  • 1 ½ oz white chocolate liqueur
  • 1 oz Amaretto or Frangelico
  • 1-2 oz half and half (optional)
  • Sprinkles
  • Honey

Directions

In a shaker with ice, combine the whipped cream vodka, white chocolate liqueur, Frangelico (my choice), half and half; shake for about 20 seconds, then strain into a martini glass rimmed with sprinkles. To get the sprinkles to stick to the rim, dip the glass into honey (be careful because this could be messy).

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
The NDN-led protest aimed to spread awareness about what they said was the mistreatment of the...
Native American activists protest injustices, demand reform
State prison offender passes away in prison
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City

Latest News

Making sure your campground is fire safe can make all the difference.
Happy campers: A firesafe campground can make all the difference
A discussion took place in Rapid City about the collaboration between the National Endowment...
“$11 million dollars in 5 years” Chair of National Endowment for the Arts visits Rapid City
Mazaska will use the funds to help reach more people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and learn...
Grant program funds Pine Ridge housing organization
On July fourth, Ben & Jerry's ice cream posted on Twitter a post that would spark controversy.
Ice cream makers churn up controversy!