Mixology at Home - Birthday Cake Cocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you have a friend or significant other whose birthday is coming up, you might want to surprise them with a special drink.

But you do a search for specialty drinks, and you get recipes with hard-to-find ingredients, too many steps, and those god-awful layered things.

So, here’s a birthday cake cocktail, with sprinkles, that should be easy to make with ingredients you can find locally. Simple and, this you will like, sweet. This is a good Mixology at Home drink.

Good specialty cocktails can be difficult to find. You do a search for specialty drinks, and you get recipes with hard-to-find ingredients, too many steps, and those god-awful layered things. They look nice, great for those social media pix, but god-awful to make and drink.

One caveat though … the honey could be a little of a mess so be careful rimming the glass.

Ingredients

2 oz whipped cream vodka (you can use marshmallow or vanilla vodka as well. There also is cake vodka, if you can find it.)

1 ½ oz white chocolate liqueur

1 oz Amaretto or Frangelico

1-2 oz half and half (optional)

Sprinkles

Honey

Directions

In a shaker with ice, combine the whipped cream vodka, white chocolate liqueur, Frangelico (my choice), half and half; shake for about 20 seconds, then strain into a martini glass rimmed with sprinkles. To get the sprinkles to stick to the rim, dip the glass into honey (be careful because this could be messy).

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.