Ice cream makers churn up controversy!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, July 4, the owners of a popular ice cream brand sparked controversy by referencing an iconic Black Hills Memorial.

Vermont-based Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream created a firestorm of opinion with a post on their official Twitter. The quote from yesterday said, “This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize the US exists on stolen indigenous land and commit to returning it.”

This post was then followed by a link to their website, where they explain why returning the land to the Native American community needs to start with Mount Rushmore. We reached out to Ben and Jerry’s media team for a comment but have not received a response.

This wouldn’t be the first or last time they have openly spoken out on what some consider politically motivated topics. The first political jab they took was in 1987, with a flavor they called economic crunch, a play on words to commemorate the stock market crash of that year. Ever since then, they’ve made about 14 flavors that mention some sort of political stance.

