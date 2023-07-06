Happy campers: A firesafe campground can make all the difference

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summertime camping can mean fun for the whole family but that fun could be cut short if your campground isn’t as safe as it should be.

“Because there are so many people here, obviously we want to keep the people safe. We want to keep their campers, tents, their equipment safe and we want to protect the forest and its beauty around here as well. Burning up a campground would change this landscape quite a bit,” says Ben Shoemaker, the Recreation and Land Staff Officer for Black Hills National Forest.

Every campground under the National Forest Service is equipped with a steel ring fire pit. The pit is designed to contain the fire, with natural, non-combustible material around it to keep embers from flying out and starting a fire.

Despite predetermined safety measures, fire safety can begin long before you arrive and long after you leave.

“Obviously we have over 30 campgrounds in the forest so every single site is probably been used or will be used by some other person. So if you come up to a campfire and there’s a pile of needles that maybe kids have brought up to use for a fire starter or there’s newspapers, hopefully, there’s not garbage in it, just pull anything that can start on fire away from the fire,” Shoemaker continues.

Even in rainy weather, it is vital to make sure that you are prepared when it comes to having a campfire.

“Obviously, we’re a little wet right now but if we start getting hot, dry days and some winds on it all the grass can dry out pretty quick. We want to ask people, make sure, when you do have a campfire to drown it, stir it, and then feel it. If can put your hand into the coals and it’s not hot then you know you’re safe to leave it,” he concludes.

Shoemaker wants to remind people that fire can be an investment in their camping opportunities. Make sure to keep a shovel and water near all firepits. Contact the campground host or call 911 in case of emergency.

