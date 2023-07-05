Will 2024 see the return of a fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A firework show could return to Mount Rushmore in 2024. On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Tourism applied for a permit for a Mt. Rushmore fireworks celebration.

Governor Kristi Noem says, “There is truly no better place to celebrate America’s Birthday than Mount Rushmore.” Noem critiques the Biden Administration for consistently denying South Dakota the ability for a firework show.

In 2021 a federal appeals court dismissed an appeal from Noem in her lawsuit attempting to overturn the National Park Service’s denial to hold a fireworks display.

