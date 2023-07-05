Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Thursday

Storms KEVN
Storms KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the 40s for many.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop through middle of the day and afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe. The primary threats will be large hail, 2″ in diameter or larger, and damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out across northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota.

Storms will develop around 2-4 p.m. near the Big Horns and Black Hills. The severe threat will linger through the evening hours with storms moving out of the area from 10 p.m. to midnight Thursday evening.

Afternoon storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and even into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for afternoon highs. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny, too with temperatures in the 80s for many. We fall back into the 70s going into the middle of next week with afternoon storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
NDN Collective president accused of assault from 2022
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
Jason Salamun was sworn in Monday night at July's first city council meeting.
New mayor leads fresh council: Rapid City embraces change

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler then normal temperatures again today.
Chilly Wednesday and More Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably cool 4th of July this year!
Rapid City Forecast
A risk of severe weather late today and tonight.