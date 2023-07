SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - State prison offender Manford Adkins has died.

Adkins, age 76, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on July 1.

Adkins, a former Box Elder cop, was serving multiple life sentences and was convicted by a Meade County jury of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder on July 14, 1973.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.