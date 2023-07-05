Hailed as the ‘Perfect Broadway Musical’ by New York Magazine “The Drowsy Chaperone” returns to Custer State Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Playhouse has announced it’s summer hit musical has returned “The Drowsy Chaperone” to a highly anticipated and beloved fanfare. Hailed by New York Magazine as “The Perfect Broadway Musical,” The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre. The 16-performance popular meta-musical will kick off this Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. with a special Pay-As-You-Can dress rehearsal performance.

The Drowsy Chaperone runs through July 23, bringing some of the most outrageous plotlines, such as, “When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan, and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight,” says the Playhouse.

Actor Jeff Kingsbury says for those who remember this musical from 2012, should know that the show has been “revamped, reimagined and redesigned featuring new costumes, set, lighting, sound designs, and new choreography.” Kingsbury elaborates further by adding that the show entails 49 people including the actors to make this musical magic brought to life. Kingsbury says, “The show you see at the Playhouse will be like no other show produced across the country.”

Black Hills Playhouse has brought 77 years of amazing theatre to this area and professional actors, directors, costumers, carpenters, designers, and musicians from all across the country to produce the work we do in Custer State Park each season. Generations of families and visitors have seen shows at the Black Hills Playhouse.

The show opens at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park on Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. and runs through Sunday, July 23. There is a Pay-As-You-Can dress rehearsal performance on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park 24834 S. Playhouse Road.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit Black Hills Play House.

