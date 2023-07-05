After the last firework has been lit, clean up is required

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fourth of July brings fountains, roman candles, sparklers and snaps. Things a whole family can enjoy if they chose to. But what do you do after the holiday is over?

While people are still able to purchase fireworks through the 5th, and shoot them off until the 9th, there are some safety precautions to take after the last firework has been shot.

“Something important to do also when you’re using fireworks, while you’re shooting off fireworks is to always keep a bucket of water nearby, or a garden hose or both. Just in case something happens. But the bucket of water is important because what you want to do is submerge those fireworks in that water. Also if a firework doesn’t go off and it’s a dud, make sure that you leave it there, don’t touch it, leave it for some time, but then you’re going to want to submerge that in water as well,” said Tessa Jaeger, public information officer with the Rapid City Fire Department.

Smaller fireworks should be submerged for 15 minutes or more, and larger fireworks should be submerged overnight. After that, fireworks can be disposed of in the trash.

“Ideally when fireworks come in they’ve already been dispersed, so we get basically the leftovers. It usually comes in through garbage cans and it’ll go straight up to the landfill. Oftentimes we do get some in the recycling bin, which fireworks are not recyclable, and unfortunately sometimes they are fireworks that have not been spent, and so we don’t want to run into an issue where they’re going off inside our facility,” says Ria Hannon, outreach coordinator with the Rapid City Solid Waste Division.

If fireworks are not submerged or shot off, they could go off inside the landfill, potentially causing fires and explosions.

