88-year-old’s whittling hobby blossoms into stunning collection

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When he left the military, Bob Pullock wanted to be a sign painter. When that didn’t work out, he started whittling wood. 64 years later he has quite the collection.

“This bird flew twice...down to the floor,” joked Pullock as he shows off his wood carvings.

After a few household moves, Bob Pullock’s wooden creations have a few dents and scrapes, but it’s not the blemishes he remembers.

“It’s been a joy. I get out and I’m in my own space. The neighbors drop by see what you’re doing, and how come and why.”

Every so often his wife, Vickie, ventured into the sawdust-filled workspace. “She’d say, ‘You gotta clean this garage up,” Pullock says as he grips Vickie’s hand.

The couple moved to Rapid City eight years ago from Riverside, California. Now they’ve downsized again, and call the Good Samaritan’s Society - St. Martin’s Village home. Despite their smaller accommodations, it’s Bob’s life-sized carousel horses that he calls one of his biggest accomplishments. “I’ve done seven horses, but a lot of them had something wrong with them. She pointed them out. Like a horse has too many teeth,” says Pullock gripping Vickie’s hand tighter.

When Bob and Vickie moved into St. Martin’s Village some of his wooden creations were donated. Pullock says the last donation was to the train depot in Hill City. However, most of the carvings stayed with the couple. Like a Native American piggy bank that towered above Bob. “When I had to move, I emptied it out and it was over $3,000 in change.”

Pullock also kept his carvings that he prepared in advance, “I was getting ready for old age, walking sticks and canes.”

His wooden carvings were inspired by Vickie’s imagination, even down to the colorful design, pointing out a horse-fly on a colorful giraffe.

Pullock doesn’t use his wood carving tools anymore. However, there was just one thing Bob wished he had done when carving, “Just wish I had put less teeth in some of the horses.”

