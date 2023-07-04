Pet of the Week- Meet Lily Puppy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s pet of the week is so cool, she has two names.

Lily Puppy is a 9-month-old Chinese Shar-Pei mix. While at first, she might be shy but once she warms up to you, she’ll never leave your side.

Lily Puppy’s favorite part of the day is going for walks. Her friendly and playful nature shines brightly once she connects with other furry friends, but she isn’t the biggest fan of cats so a home without felines is best.

Lily Puppy’s adoption fee is $300. People can visit her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills Monday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

