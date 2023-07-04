New mayor leads fresh council: Rapid City embraces change

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the start of a new era—Rapid City officially has a new mayor.

Mayor Jason Salamun was sworn in during the first city council meeting of the month. After the swearing-in, the council quickly moved through the rest of Monday’s agenda, with about half of the council members also being newly sworn in. How will the new mayor work with a mostly new council?

“We have a good crew of experienced people, and now we have a new crop of new people who right away will get to work; their enthusiasm is infectious to me as well. So I look forward to what we can do together for the people of Rapid City,” said Salamun.

There were five city council members sworn in during tonight’s meeting. The new council members are Josh Biberdorf, Lindsay Seachris, Kevin Maher, John Roberts, and Rod Pettigrew.

