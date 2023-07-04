New mayor leads fresh council: Rapid City embraces change

Salamun says he looks forward to working with other city leaders.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the start of a new era—Rapid City officially has a new mayor.

Mayor Jason Salamun was sworn in during the first city council meeting of the month. After the swearing-in, the council quickly moved through the rest of Monday’s agenda, with about half of the council members also being newly sworn in. How will the new mayor work with a mostly new council?

“We have a good crew of experienced people, and now we have a new crop of new people who right away will get to work; their enthusiasm is infectious to me as well. So I look forward to what we can do together for the people of Rapid City,” said Salamun.

There were five city council members sworn in during tonight’s meeting. The new council members are Josh Biberdorf, Lindsay Seachris, Kevin Maher, John Roberts, and Rod Pettigrew.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County
The Black Hills is getting new vacation destination. From an old ski hill to a new luxury...
The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills

Latest News

Lilly Puppy has been at the Humane Society of the Black Hills since May and is ready to find...
Pet of the Week- Meet Lily Puppy
The first of three fire hydrant parties for the year in Rapid City.
Rapid City EMS connects with community through fun-filled fire hydrant party
The great hot dog debate: what flavor combo is best?
Neighborhood attends Hydrant Party