Meals on Wheels revs up for Independence Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fourth of July holiday puts some restraints on what businesses can be open. Meals on Wheels in Western South Dakota at Heritage Acres in Sturgis is one of the operations that will not be running for the holiday, but in preparation, they have been working double time to make sure food security is put first when it comes to people who depend on them.

According to the Sturgis Meals on Wheels Facebook page, they are sending out Polish sausage and sauerkraut, cheesy mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, apple pie, and ice cream. For the additional holiday meal, a cold option of turkey and ham club sandwiches, cheese crackers, apple, lettuce, and tomato. The staff said the idea was to have a meal someone could take anywhere whenever they were celebrating their Fourth of July.

The kitchen manager, Katie Broderson for Heritage Acres said some of the volunteers would travel as far as 25 to 30 miles to reach those receiving meals. The holiday has put all of the staff into overdrive to make sure an extra meal can be secured for when they will not be in operation on Tuesday.

“We’re really just out there making a difference for people. There’s a lot of people who are lonely. Just sitting at home by themselves. They need something, some sort of hope. I think that’s really just what it is,” Broderson said.

At this location, a team of six puts these meals out. Broderson said on a weekly basis, they send out approximately 1,400 meals.

Some of the volunteers are Meals on Wheels recipients, who said they appreciate giving back after what they have received.

Heritage Acres resident and volunteer Betty Wooledge said it helps so she can help others, as she is a volunteer herself.

“That saves me making a meal. Means I’m a volunteer, that’s why I eat out here, and their meals are good,” Wooledge said.

Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota provides nutritious meals on weekdays in 64 communities throughout Western South Dakota.

