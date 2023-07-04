Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:40 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities say a North Carolina man died after he was attacked by two dogs at his daughter’s house.

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in the Powhatan community.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief AZ Williams said the first officer on scene found Bastardi on the ground in the home’s front yard with one of the dogs over his head. The officer shot and killed both dogs, as they were aggressively coming toward the officer, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the dog owners were out of town on vacation but that they walk the dogs regularly with no issues or signs of aggression.

Deputies say one of the dogs was a bull terrier, and the other was a cane corso.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
The Black Hills is getting new vacation destination. From an old ski hill to a new luxury...
The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
USAF Academy Band to present free concert at Mount Rushmore

Latest News

Texas man, 25, recovering in hospital after 8-year disappearance
Emergency workers rescue riders stuck upside down on carnival ride
Staff prepares at Sturgis Meals on Wheels location for Fourth of July.
Meals on Wheels revs up for Independence Day
Every 45 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver in the United States.
Celebrate this Independence Day responsibly