Chilly Wednesday and More Severe Storms Possible Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Happy Fourth of July! Today was a chilly day where we barely made it out of the 50s all afternoon! Today has been one of the chilliest Independence Days on record. Tonight, that trend continues with temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight tonight. Fireworks are looking good to go tonight as we are looking to stay dry, but some clouds will be hanging around in the sky in time for those fireworks shows. Tomorrow, another cool day in store where most of us struggle to get out of the 60s. Clouds will be plentiful throughout the morning with a few showers possible before noon. Clouds start to work their way out in the afternoon, making way for partly sunny skies by evening.

Thursday, we stay mostly dry throughout the morning, but some sunshine will pour through, allowing for some storms to fire up into the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms may be severe with some large hail and damaging winds. High temperatures on Thursday reaching the 70s. Friday, temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

The weekend is looking to start in the mid 70s with afternoon thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Sunday, scattered thunderstorms remain possible with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of us. The new work week is looking to start out sunny with a few clouds in the sky. High temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday in the mid 80s.

