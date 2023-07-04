Celebrate this Independence Day responsibly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For 2023, Money Geek forecasts that on this Independence Day, there is a 77% higher chance that someone will be getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

Driving with a BAC of .08 is illegal in South Dakota, which is the equivalent of four to five drinks.

Alcohol can cause someone to have decreased self-control, loss of concentration, judgment, and muscle coordination.

“If you’re going to a Fourth of July celebration, make sure that you have a designated driver. Or you have some sort of ride in place for you, so you’re not drinking and driving,” said Lieutenant David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Forbes in 2020, 34.8% of traffic deaths in South Dakota were caused by an intoxicated driver.

