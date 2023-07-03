Vehicle hits pedestrian in head on crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A vehicle hit a pedestrian that walked into the road on Sunday, July 2.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of 100 East Boulevard. Upon their arrival, the police found a medical team already on the scene, administering first aid to the injured pedestrian.

After interviewing witnesses, the police discovered that the vehicle was traveling south on E. Boulevard when the pedestrian suddenly walked onto the road and in front of the car. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

As of now, the authorities have ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the accident. The RCPD Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART) is currently conducting further investigation into the incident.

