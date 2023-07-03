USAFA Class of 2023 celebrates diversity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) class of 2023 is the most diverse in its history. While celebrating the most diverse class in USAFA history, 2023 also marks the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act and the 75th Anniversary of President Truman’s Executive Order Integrating the Armed Forces.

The USAFA band will perform on July 3 at Mt. Rushmore at 8 p.m. or July 4 in Sheridan, Wyo. at the Kendrick Park Bandshell at 7:30 p.m.

The band honors inspires, and connects the Air Force through the power of music to the military and beyond.

