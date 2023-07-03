USAFA Class of 2023 celebrates diversity

The band honors inspires, and connects the Air Force through the power of music to the military and beyond.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) class of 2023 is the most diverse in its history. While celebrating the most diverse class in USAFA history, 2023 also marks the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act and the 75th Anniversary of President Truman’s Executive Order Integrating the Armed Forces.

The USAFA band will perform on July 3 at Mt. Rushmore at 8 p.m. or July 4 in Sheridan, Wyo. at the Kendrick Park Bandshell at 7:30 p.m.

Follow this link to learn more about the USAFA band.

Watch the Good Morning Black Hills video above for more information.

