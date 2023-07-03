A risk of severe weather late today and tonight.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An active weather day today as a cold front moves south and a strong upper level disturbance moves in from the northwest.

Scattered thunderstorms this morning will move northeast and dissipate. But another round of severe storms be possible late this afternoon near and north of the Black Hills. These storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado over the west-central South Dakota plains.

Another round of severe storms is likely tonight as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. Hail and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Much cooler than normal temperatures arrive for the 4th of July with highs in the 60s. We might see some record low high temperatures. Areas of showers and isolated thundershowers are likely, ending by evening, though.

Wednesday looks drier, but more showers and storms are in the forecast later this week into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.