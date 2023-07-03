Apply now for full & part-time positions available at YMCA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just like many businesses in Rapid City, the YMCA is feeling the struggle of filling multiple positions and not enough applicants. Membership Relations Director, Ryan Messick says, “We’re encouraging the community to find their way, to be part of something greater & join our team. Discover their passion and take this opportunity to change lives.”

Messick says most positions are full-time and come with benefits which include; health, vision, and dental Insurance, paid time off, short-term disability, 401(k) retirement plan with the YMCA contributing 12% of the employee’s gross pay (once qualified), discounted daycare, free membership to the YMCA of Rapid City, and so much more.

They are currently looking to fill multiple positions says Messick, such as “After school program aides, bus drivers, food service assistants, lifeguards, office assistants/receptionists, full and part-time preschool aides, and substitutes, full-time preschool & toddler lead teachers and building cleanliness technicians.

All open positions can be found at this link.

You can even just stop by the downtown Y and fill out an application or visit the above link and fill out an application online.

