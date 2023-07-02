Swiftie superfan with rare genetic disorder surprised with tickets to Taylor Swift concert

Sophia Burke, who suffers from Rett Syndrome, has a special place in her heart for Taylor Swift. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Candice Hare and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Taylor Swift fans in Cincinnati had the chance to see the international popstar this past weekend at Paycor Stadium.

One superfan from Indiana with a rare genetic, neurological and developmental disorder got to see the artist that changed her life, thanks to two of her friends.

Sophia Burke, who suffers from Rett Syndrome, has a special place in her heart for Swift.

Sophia’s mother Mimi Burke said Swift was Sophia’s first concert, and the experience taught Sophia that she has a genuine love for music.

Sophia’s chance of seeing Swift on Saturday almost didn’t happen, however.

After trying to get tickets and even entering contests to win some, Sophia was left empty-handed. That all changed last Monday when Sophia’s friends surprised her with tickets.

“Just like anyone would be excited to go with their girlfriend to a concert, that’s how I feel about going with Sophia,” her friend Lauren Benson said.

Burke said that they have been rushing to not only make the trip from Indiana to Cincinnati but also to find sparkly clothing, make bracelets and hit the merchandise truck.

“I’m sure 90% of the girls at the concert will be in some variation of sequins and sparkle, so why wouldn’t she want to do that,” she said.

Burke said they have been in and out of the hospice for years, so every moment with Sophia counts in a significant way.

Sophia and her friends got the chance to smile and sing along with her favorite singer, enjoy the music and the community in a moment her mother said shows the meaning of true friendship.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

