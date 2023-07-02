Sunny skies will change to stormy and cool conditions for the start of the work week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight we will see a few passing clouds with lows in the 50s to low 60. Tomorrow will start off sunny and warm with highs mostly in the 80s to low 90s. A general chance for thunderstorms will be in place as a chance for thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon mostly between the hours of 2 pm-10 pm.

That chance for thunderstorms will continue into Monday as a Marginal chance for strong thunderstorms is already in place for areas north of Pennington County South Dakota, the outlook area extends all the way into Sheridan County and Montana. Temperatures will start to cool as we head into the start of the work week, Monday will Will still mostly be in the 80s, but temperatures will take a steep dive into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday with the chances of thunderstorms and showers persisting until the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.