Sunny skies will change to stormy and cool conditions for the start of the work week

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight we will see a few passing clouds with lows in the 50s to low 60. Tomorrow will start off sunny and warm with highs mostly in the 80s to low 90s. A general chance for thunderstorms will be in place as a chance for thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon mostly between the hours of 2 pm-10 pm.

That chance for thunderstorms will continue into Monday as a Marginal chance for strong thunderstorms is already in place for areas north of Pennington County South Dakota, the outlook area extends all the way into Sheridan County and Montana. Temperatures will start to cool as we head into the start of the work week, Monday will Will still mostly be in the 80s, but temperatures will take a steep dive into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday with the chances of thunderstorms and showers persisting until the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender issues public safety letter before an upcoming protest.
Rapid City mayor issues warning before planned protest
The Black Hills is getting new vacation destination. From an old ski hill to a new luxury...
The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village
Wes Ashton has been promoted to vice president of South Dakota and Wyoming Utilities and...
Black Hills Energy announces state leadership appointments
Offender Brandon Comes Flying in custody
Inspired by her love of reading, Kristy Bussey created Bookin It', a mobile book store.
Mobile bookstore rides into Rapid City

Latest News

Sunny and Warm Weekend, Storms Returning for Fourth of July
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning warm and dry this weekend.
One More Stormy Day, Then A Sunny Weekend
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
More storms today and Friday then a warm and dry weekend.