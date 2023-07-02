Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with second degree murder in the death of another man Sunday night along Highway 16 near the Keystone Wye.

Caesar Angelo Duran, 20, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office release, got into an argument with the victim, 19-year-old Tyler LaForge, while they were in a car with two other people.

The driver stopped the vehicle on Highway 16 near Twin Springs Road and both men reportedly got out, continuing to argue. LaForge, PCSO states, was stabbed but he was still able to get back into the vehicle.

The group of men, all from Rapid City, headed toward the hospital as they called 911. Law enforcement met the vehicle and got LaForge to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Duran is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

