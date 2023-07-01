USAF Academy Band to present free concert at Mount Rushmore

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m., the USAF Academy Band will perform a concert called “The Sounds of Liberty” at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone to celebrate Independence Day. The concert will showcase patriotic tunes and recognize the service of current and former military members. Additionally, the program will feature a diverse range of music, including jazz, pop, and classical. The event is open to the public and will be held outdoors. Admission is free.

The USAF Academy Band is one of two premier Air Force bands and the only Department of Defense premier band located west of the Appalachian Mountains. It plays a critical role in supporting the United States Air Force Academy and over 4,000 cadets in the cadet wing, helping to create strong leaders of character who will serve our country as officers in the United States Air Force and the United States Space Force.

The Academy Band is dedicated to promoting morale, recruiting, and community outreach by maintaining a rigorous performance schedule. For more than 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve. It produces innovative musical programs and products and communicates Air Force excellence to millions around the globe.

