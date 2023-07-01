Protect your furry friends this Independence Day

It is ideal to leave your animals inside with the radio or TV on.
It is ideal to leave your animals inside with the radio or TV on.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - July 4, is a day to celebrate America with fireworks and to honor the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

However, with the sounds of random explosions, strong odor, and lighting up the sky, this could be a trigger for your furry friends.

Animals have more reactive senses and may show you they’re scared.

Dogs will most likely have their ears pointed back, their tail tucked between their legs, and could start panting.

To ease your animals’ fears there are options.

“Another thing is you know speaking with your vet, maybe getting possible medication that could help out. Keeping things close by them that they like, like their favorite toys, their favorite treats, and their favorite bed. Items of clothing that smell like you to kind of keep them, you know, a little bit less anxious, it kind of helps them out to let them know you’re there and you’re going to be with them the whole time,” said KP Davidson, animal control officer.

If you see an animal running around it is advised to call animal control to ensure it gets home safely.

It is also encouraged to make sure they are microchipped.

This also helps them get back to their owner.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender issues public safety letter before an upcoming protest.
Rapid City mayor issues warning before planned protest
Man who pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter receives his sentence
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
New South Dakota laws go into effect July 1
Update: Victim identified in fatal Brown County crash
Attorney general office investigates child homicides in South Dakota.
Five child homicide cases currently under investigation, according to Jackley

Latest News

On top of free tuition they also offer basic health care, and a living allowance.
Job Corps training America’s workforce
tap for tonight
Finally some sunshine!
Open for permit lease holders
More spaces available at downtown Rapid City parking garage
Owner of Black Hills Adventure Tours, Carrie Gerlach says, “I know it’s disappointing when you...
Black Hills Adventure Tours has ideas for rainy vacation days