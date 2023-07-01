Job Corps training America’s workforce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2020, the pandemic affected many businesses across the nation which also impacted the workforce.

In 2022, more than 50 million people quit their jobs.

To help get them back to work Job Corps is a free self-paced program that offers eligible 16-to-24-year-olds free schooling in a trade.

The program is open enrollment and people can apply at any time.

“If you want to give roughly a year of your life and really earn a career path for the rest of your future, for your family, and again almost all of our graduates are directly connected to job by the time they graduate,” said Jesse Casterson, supervisory program specialist, Job Corps National office.

According to the Washington Post, Job Corps has a 70 percent success rate but 30 percent drop out within the first three months of enrolling.

Job Corps is also hiring for staff support.

