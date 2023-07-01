Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.(WWE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov has died at age 54.

His family says he died Friday of natural causes.

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a “tragic ring accident” while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.

Nevertheless, family members say Drozdov maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest, even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.

Drozdov was known as both “Puke” and “Droz” in the ring.

The WWE says he was a “gifted athlete” well before wrestling.

Drozdov played football at the University of Maryland before short stints in the NFL where he played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender issues public safety letter before an upcoming protest.
Rapid City mayor issues warning before planned protest
Man who pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter receives his sentence
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
New South Dakota laws go into effect July 1
Update: Victim identified in fatal Brown County crash
Wes Ashton has been promoted to vice president of South Dakota and Wyoming Utilities and...
Black Hills Energy announces state leadership appointments

Latest News

Americans react to SCOTUS rulings, more cases to be taken up
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
Youths clash with French police and loot in 4th night of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
Francisco Oropeza is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse after a hearing Thursday,...
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
On top of free tuition they also offer basic health care, and a living allowance.
Job Corps training America’s workforce