Worried rain won’t go away during vacation try Black Hills Adventure Tours for ideas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a long-awaited vacation that you have been dreaming of for a long time. The kids have been counting the days, hours, minutes, and moons until it’s time to leave. In the midst of packing, you get a glimpse of the weather and it doesn’t look good. Owner of Black Hills Adventure Tours, Carrie Gerlach says, “I know it’s disappointing when you were not anticipating rain on your vacation but here in the Black Hills there’s a lot to do.”

Gerlach says if you find yourself stuck in the house with the kids, and you have arrived in the Black Hills, visit Putz n Glo Miniature Indoor Golf or visit the many museums or try the Badlands visitor center for a list of activities or just take a drive through during rain and see all the different blends of colors is absolutely beautiful.”

To find out more about Black Hills Adventure Tour ideas please watch the video.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.