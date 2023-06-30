Sunny and Warm Weekend, Storms Returning for Fourth of July

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, we drop into the mid 50s in Rapid City. Clear skies finally take over tonight. These clear skies give way to mostly sunny skies for the start of the weekend. High temperatures Saturday are going to reach the 80s by the afternoon and evening. Sunday, mostly sunny skies are back with temperatures getting even warmer into the afternoon. Mid to upper 80s are in store for Sunday afternoon.

Monday, temperatures rise into the 80s once again with an afternoon storm not out of the question. Tuesday, a pattern shit arrives just in time for the Independence Day Holiday. Fireworks might not be the best idea as thunderstorms will return Tuesday. High temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s in some places on Tuesday, but Rapid City should hit the 70 degree mark. Wednesday, rain sticks around with high temperatures in the 60s. Thursday is a rinse and repeat day with temperatures in the 60s and thunderstorms in the forecast. Friday of next week, those storms stick around with temperatures back in the low 70s.

