Rapid City Trolley prepares for the summer season

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One Rapid City service lets you see all the area has to offer.

Last month Visit Rapid City’s Trolley system started up again and on Thursday we took a look at how many people are taking tours.

The trolley system switched hands last month from Rapid City to Visit Rapid City. With that change came a slightly new route for the system and an assurance that the trolleys would continue to run.

Since the trolley began running tours again, 340 riders have enjoyed their services. This number is expected to increase as more people come to the city to visit the sights. Tia Troy with Visit Rapid City says this service can also be enjoyed by anyone, not just visitors.

“I mean the trolley isn’t just for visitors we encourage the locals to come on board. Even as a local myself, I’ve learned so much from the trolley narration and it’s just fun to learn about where we live and visitors love learning about where they’re visiting as well,” said Troy.

The trolley runs from 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

