Rapid City mayor issues warning before planned protest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender issued a public safety message Thursday regarding a protest advertised to be held downtown on the Fourth of July. He says the event could create what he calls a “public safety hazard.”

NDN Collective, an indigenous-led organization, posted on social media that they will hold a protest to “walk in solidarity against injustice and systematic racism.” But this protest is raising concerns for the city because of previous acts by the group, including being deceptive of their plans and not applying for permits, according to Allender.

“Although a march is being advertised, we don’t think that is the extent of it. We think there’s going to be more demonstration activities that are going to highly inconvenience or otherwise put the public at risk,” Allender said.

NDN held a protest July 4, 2021 that ended with four people arrested for scaling buildings to hang flags.

According to the city’s safety message, the group has recently held training seminars to teach people how to protest using “blockades, tactical media” and “climbing.”

“We need the public to help,” said Allender. “The public has far more eyes and ears, as you know, than just the government does and so we need the public’s help to report suspicious things: people scoping out a building that may be easily accessed for climbing, someone who sees people acting in any suspicious manner leading up to the Fourth of July.”

We reached out to NDN twice for a comment but have yet to get a response.

The march is scheduled to take place on the first day Mayor-Elect Jason Salamun is in office. He is asking the public to be responsible on the holiday so first responders can get to where they are needed. The city is also asking people to report any suspicious behavior by calling the Rapid City Police or sending an anonymous tip by texting ‘RCPD’ to 847411.

