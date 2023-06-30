Rapid City Mayor Allender and Mayor-Elect Salamun discuss the future

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Mayor-Elect Jason Salamun spoke Thursday, June 29, on current city matters as well as how they feel stepping into different roles.

In a public meeting, statements were made by each man about moving forward with similar ideas. Salamun says he will always listen to the ones who came before him.

“That’s how you build a brighter future, is the previous generation handing it to the next generation who are going to do the same,” Salamun said.

As Salamun steps into the role of mayor, he says he continues to stay educated on current events such as public works and safety. Much of the meeting had additional information related to public safety, Parks and Recreation, and specifically First Responder Safety during the approaching holiday, Independence Day.

“July Fourth comes on a day that is extremely busy for public safety, so the public safety resources will be depleted. There will be no one, no firefighter, paramedic, or police officer, sitting around doing nothing,” Allender said. “It’s a very busy time for us. There might not be any or many of them who even have the day off.”

After serving as mayor for eight years Mayor Allender passes his duties on to the next generation, Jason Salamun, the fifty-ninth Mayor of Rapid City on July 3.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.