Offender Brandon Comes Flying in custody

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - State prison offender Brandon Comes Flying is back in custody.

Comes Flying was arrested in Pierre on June 29 and transported to the Hughes County Jail.

On April 27, he departed from his community assignment in Rapid City without proper authorization and did not come back to the Rapid City Minimum Center.

If a person fails to return to custody after an assignment, it is considered second-degree escape, which is a Class 5 felony. This offense can result in a maximum of 5 years imprisonment.

